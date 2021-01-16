Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 39 new cases and one new death were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 429,391 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,706 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –996 total cases, 24 total deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County –770 total cases, 3 total deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County –1,870 total cases (7 new cases)

Norton –221 total cases (6 new cases)

Wise County –2,487 total cases (13 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

