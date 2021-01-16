Snow showers continue on and off throughout the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Winter Weather Advisory out for Pike, Floyd, Perry, Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Knott, Leslie, Clay, Knox County, Ky. and Wise, Dickenson, and Buchanan County, VA.

Today and Tonight

This morning we are already seeing some travel impacts as snow is starting to stick to the roads in some spots. Snow showers will continue throughout the morning, and lighten up this afternoon. We should get a little break this afternoon and evening, and another round of snow will arrive closer to tonight. Temperatures will be cold all day as highs will only get into the mid-30s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for our Kentucky counties and 7 p.m. for our Virginia counties. (WYMT)

Tonight we get that second round of snow coming through and temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. Try to stay off the roads if possible because they could get worse, especially the bridges and backroads. Make sure your car also has a quarter tank of gas in it before you head in for the night.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we continue to see snowfall throughout the mountains. In-person church services could be canceled so watch out for that. Snow showers become more scattered Sunday with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s. We could see that snow turn into a wintry mix for some, especially by the afternoon hours. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20s. Most areas are expected to see a dusting - 2″ with those higher elevations receiving around 2″-4″.

Snowfall Forecast as of 01.15.21 (WYMT)

We will see a few lingering snow showers Monday morning. By the afternoon that system should be out of here and we will get back to those dry conditions. We may even see a few peeks of sunshine during the evening. Highs will remain cold and in the mid-30s with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Tuesday we finally start to see that warmer weather kick back in. Highs will get into the mid-40s. The morning should remain dry with a nice mixture of sun and clouds. By the afternoon, we see some moisture move back in. Scattered showers will continue throughout the evening and dry out overnight.

As of now, Wednesday looks to remain mostly on the drier side. We will see mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in those mid-40s once again.

Thursday looks like our warmest day of the week, but it also looks pretty soggy. Temperatures will get around 50 by the afternoon hours, but scattered showers look to move into the region throughout the day.

The moisture looks to stick around Friday, as well, but this is still pretty far out, so we will keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.