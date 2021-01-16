Sheriff: Car crash leaves one dead in Bell County

PAGE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Dispatch officials said they received a call around 12:47 Saturday morning about an accident on Highway 119 near the Page School Center.

Bell County deputies, along with KSP Troopers, arrived shortly after Bell County EMS and the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department had responded.

26-year-old Dennis Michael Honeycutt was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Coroner Jason Steele.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

