Scores from the across the Commonwealth

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 52, Barren Co. 46

Anderson Co. 34, Collins 33

Bluegrass United Home 77, Cov. Latin 18

Boyle Co. 81, Garrard Co. 59

Breathitt Co. 49, Bethlehem 47

Caldwell Co. 49, Crittenden Co. 47

Calloway Co. 75, Marshall Co. 74

Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 67

Clay Co. 89, Corbin 82

Cov. Catholic 68, Lou. DeSales 62

Elizabethtown 79, Marion Co. 39

Franklin-Simpson 63, Logan Co. 52

George Rogers Clark 89, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 65

Great Crossing 57, Franklin Co. 52

Greenwood 79, South Warren 46

Henry Co. 58, Eminence 38

John Hardin 68, North Hardin 60

LaRue Co. 62, Hart Co. 46

Lex. Henry Clay 69, Nicholas Co. 28

Madison Central 58, South Laurel 45

Madisonville-North Hopkins 63, Hopkins Co. Central 60

Morgan Co. 70, Jenkins 40

Muhlenberg County 69, Ohio Co. 45

North Bullitt 92, Bullitt Central 68

North Laurel 98, Jackson Co. 59

Owsley Co. 64, Lee Co. 61

Pulaski Co. 58, Russell Co. 53

Russellville 57, Todd Co. Central 46

Simon Kenton 82, Grant Co. 70

Somerset 61, McCreary Central 53

Southwestern 72, West Jessamine 69

Thomas Nelson 73, Christian Fellowship 72

Western Hills 58, Frankfort 56

Williamstown 53, Powell Co. 47

Woodford Co. 60, Spencer Co. 47

Evansville Harrison Classic

Ev. Harrison, Ind. 52, McCracken County 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Augusta vs. Bath Co., ccd.

Bourbon Co. vs. Montgomery Co., ccd.

Cordia vs. Letcher County Central, ccd.

Frankfort Christian vs. Trinity Christian, ccd.

Hopkinsville vs. Henderson Co., ccd.

Mason Co. vs. Pendleton Co., ccd.

Owensboro vs. Daviess Co., ccd.

Ryle vs. Lloyd Memorial, ccd.

Taylor Co. vs. Burgin, ccd.

Warren Central vs. Bowling Green, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 71, Collins 25

Barren Co. 40, Allen Co.-Scottsville 25

Boone Co. 42, Conner 37

Boyle Co. 49, McCreary Central 40

Breckinridge Co. 61, Apollo 55

Campbell Co. 59, Lloyd Memorial 48

Clay Co. 58, Red Bird 39

Edmonson Co. 67, Whitesville Trinity 42

Elizabethtown 68, Lou. Mercy 57

Eminence 58, Henry Co. 47

Frankfort Christian 52, Trinity Christian 21

Franklin Co. 67, Great Crossing 52

Franklin-Simpson 41, Logan Co. 29

Grant Co. 60, Simon Kenton 51

Graves Co. 93, Caruthersville, Mo. 20

Hart Co. 59, LaRue Co. 44

John Hardin 58, Thomas Nelson 46

Johnson Central 66, Magoffin Co. 22

Lawrence Co. 63, Pike Co. Central 28

Letcher County Central 55, Knott Co. Central 53

Lex. Paul Dunbar 58, George Rogers Clark 40

Lex. Tates Creek 80, Lex. Henry Clay 41

Lexington Catholic 39, Lex. Christian 23

Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Ryle 62

Marshall Co. 59, Calloway Co. 37

Martin County 53, Paintsville 46

McCracken County 58, Webster Co. 45

Meade Co. 61, Hancock Co. 58

Mercer Co. 69, East Jessamine 43

Montgomery Co. 77, Jenkins 51

North Bullitt 62, Bullitt Central 61, 2OT

Owen Co. 69, Gallatin Co. 20

Owensboro 52, Daviess Co. 46

Owsley Co. 64, Lee Co. 14

Paducah Tilghman 66, Fulton Co. 40

Paris 53, Frederick Douglass 33

Rose Hill Christian 47, Fairview 22

Russellville 60, Todd Co. Central 48

Walton-Verona 61, Highlands 59, 2OT

Wolfe Co. 76, Jackson City 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd Co. vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.

Butler Co. vs. Grayson Co., ccd.

Hopkins Co. Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, ccd.

Rockcastle Co. vs. Casey Co., ccd.

Western Hills vs. Frankfort, ccd.

