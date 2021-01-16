Scores from the across the Commonwealth
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Allen Co.-Scottsville 52, Barren Co. 46
Anderson Co. 34, Collins 33
Bluegrass United Home 77, Cov. Latin 18
Boyle Co. 81, Garrard Co. 59
Breathitt Co. 49, Bethlehem 47
Caldwell Co. 49, Crittenden Co. 47
Calloway Co. 75, Marshall Co. 74
Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 67
Clay Co. 89, Corbin 82
Cov. Catholic 68, Lou. DeSales 62
Elizabethtown 79, Marion Co. 39
Franklin-Simpson 63, Logan Co. 52
George Rogers Clark 89, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 65
Great Crossing 57, Franklin Co. 52
Greenwood 79, South Warren 46
Henry Co. 58, Eminence 38
John Hardin 68, North Hardin 60
LaRue Co. 62, Hart Co. 46
Lex. Henry Clay 69, Nicholas Co. 28
Madison Central 58, South Laurel 45
Madisonville-North Hopkins 63, Hopkins Co. Central 60
Morgan Co. 70, Jenkins 40
Muhlenberg County 69, Ohio Co. 45
North Bullitt 92, Bullitt Central 68
North Laurel 98, Jackson Co. 59
Owsley Co. 64, Lee Co. 61
Pulaski Co. 58, Russell Co. 53
Russellville 57, Todd Co. Central 46
Simon Kenton 82, Grant Co. 70
Somerset 61, McCreary Central 53
Southwestern 72, West Jessamine 69
Thomas Nelson 73, Christian Fellowship 72
Western Hills 58, Frankfort 56
Williamstown 53, Powell Co. 47
Woodford Co. 60, Spencer Co. 47
Evansville Harrison Classic
Ev. Harrison, Ind. 52, McCracken County 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Augusta vs. Bath Co., ccd.
Bourbon Co. vs. Montgomery Co., ccd.
Cordia vs. Letcher County Central, ccd.
Frankfort Christian vs. Trinity Christian, ccd.
Hopkinsville vs. Henderson Co., ccd.
Mason Co. vs. Pendleton Co., ccd.
Owensboro vs. Daviess Co., ccd.
Ryle vs. Lloyd Memorial, ccd.
Taylor Co. vs. Burgin, ccd.
Warren Central vs. Bowling Green, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 71, Collins 25
Barren Co. 40, Allen Co.-Scottsville 25
Boone Co. 42, Conner 37
Boyle Co. 49, McCreary Central 40
Breckinridge Co. 61, Apollo 55
Campbell Co. 59, Lloyd Memorial 48
Clay Co. 58, Red Bird 39
Edmonson Co. 67, Whitesville Trinity 42
Elizabethtown 68, Lou. Mercy 57
Eminence 58, Henry Co. 47
Frankfort Christian 52, Trinity Christian 21
Franklin Co. 67, Great Crossing 52
Franklin-Simpson 41, Logan Co. 29
Grant Co. 60, Simon Kenton 51
Graves Co. 93, Caruthersville, Mo. 20
Hart Co. 59, LaRue Co. 44
John Hardin 58, Thomas Nelson 46
Johnson Central 66, Magoffin Co. 22
Lawrence Co. 63, Pike Co. Central 28
Letcher County Central 55, Knott Co. Central 53
Lex. Paul Dunbar 58, George Rogers Clark 40
Lex. Tates Creek 80, Lex. Henry Clay 41
Lexington Catholic 39, Lex. Christian 23
Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Ryle 62
Marshall Co. 59, Calloway Co. 37
Martin County 53, Paintsville 46
McCracken County 58, Webster Co. 45
Meade Co. 61, Hancock Co. 58
Mercer Co. 69, East Jessamine 43
Montgomery Co. 77, Jenkins 51
North Bullitt 62, Bullitt Central 61, 2OT
Owen Co. 69, Gallatin Co. 20
Owensboro 52, Daviess Co. 46
Owsley Co. 64, Lee Co. 14
Paducah Tilghman 66, Fulton Co. 40
Paris 53, Frederick Douglass 33
Rose Hill Christian 47, Fairview 22
Russellville 60, Todd Co. Central 48
Walton-Verona 61, Highlands 59, 2OT
Wolfe Co. 76, Jackson City 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyd Co. vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.
Butler Co. vs. Grayson Co., ccd.
Hopkins Co. Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, ccd.
Rockcastle Co. vs. Casey Co., ccd.
Western Hills vs. Frankfort, ccd.
