Pineville wins 13th Region girls All ‘A’ final over Jackson County

Pineville Jackson County girls basketball
Pineville Jackson County girls basketball(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville beat Jackson County 58-50, to win the 13th Region girls All “A” final on Friday night. The Mountain Lions move to 3-0 on the season, while the Generals are 2-2.

With the win, Pineville moves on to the All ‘A’ state tournament from Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 21. They take on the winner of the 7th Region in the first round.

