Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow chances likely all weekend
Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Snow showers continue throughout the weekend
Photo Credit: KYTC
UPDATE: I-75 in Rockcastle County open after car crash
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
A chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House, Wednesday,...
State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops
Gov. Andy Beshear reports new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate decreases
IRS: Tax season pushed back due to COVID-19 pandemic, will begin in February
More than 1,000 veterans got vaccinated against COVID-19 today.
Long lines mark first day of Lexington VA vaccine clinic