No. 5 Southwestern takes down No. 3 South Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Warriors move to 3-1 with their 66-46 win over South Laurel on Friday night. The Cardinals are now 1-1 on this young season.

Southwestern will continue its tour on London on Saturday when they take on No. 1 North Laurel in the Legacy Nissan Classic. The game “flips off” at 7 p.m. South Laurel will play in its own classic on Saturday, the Tim Short Classic against defending 16th Region champions Russell.

