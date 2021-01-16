Letcher Central outlasts Knott Central in 14th Region final rematch

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 9 Letcher Central vs. No. 10 Knott Central, rematch of last year’s 14th Region final.

The Lady Patriots host Harlan County on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while the Lady Cougars host Montgomery County at the same time.

Letcher Central came back to win this matchup 55-53.

Last year, the Lady Cougars also defeated the Lady Patriots 48-45.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.