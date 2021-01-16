Advertisement

Letcher Central outlasts Knott Central in 14th Region final rematch

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 9 Letcher Central vs. No. 10 Knott Central, rematch of last year’s 14th Region final.

The Lady Patriots host Harlan County on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while the Lady Cougars host Montgomery County at the same time.

Letcher Central came back to win this matchup 55-53.

Last year, the Lady Cougars also defeated the Lady Patriots 48-45.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow chances likely all weekend
Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Snow showers continue throughout the weekend
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Kentucky teen home after battle with MIS-C
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces more than 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Latest News

Breathitt County girls basketball
Wolfe County defeats Jackson City, Breathitt County holds on against Prestonsburg
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Johnson Central, Martin County girls earn 57th District victories
Kensley Feltner records a triple-double vs. Pike Central
Kensley Feltner’s triple-double leads Lawrence County past Pike Central
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show - January 15, 2021