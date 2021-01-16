Laithan Hall’s game-winning three gives Pikeville 15th Region All ‘A’ crown over Shelby Valley

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a back and forth defensive battle, Laithan Hall’s three with 45 seconds to go was the difference, giving Pikeville a 41-40 win over rivals Shelby Valley and the 15th Region All ‘A’ trophy.

With the win, Pikeville advances to the All ‘A’ state tournament from Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 21. They will take on 14th Region winner Knott Central in the first round.

Pikeville improves to 3-1 on the year, while Shelby Valley takes its first loss of the season to drop to 4-1. The two meet up again on Tuesday for a district battle.

