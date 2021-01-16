Advertisement

Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is now facing charges following the riot last week at the U.S Capitol.

Investigators say Robert Bauer stormed the Capitol.

They say an anonymous tip said Bauer was at President Trump’s rally and later posted pictures from inside the Capitol to his Facebook page.

During an interview with investigators, Bauer said he went to the U.S. Capitol because President Trump said to.

Investigators say Bauer’s wife and cousin were at the rally with him but his wife did not go inside the Capitol.

