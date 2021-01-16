Kentucky gets second straight SEC loss, losing to Auburn 66-59

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 3-2 in SEC play, falling to Auburn 66-59.

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 11 points, Jacob Toppin followed with 10 points.

Kentucky led at the half, 25-21. Jacob Toppin and Dontaie Allen both led the Cats in scoring at halftime, with eight points each.

A lead is a lead. pic.twitter.com/PLd0KtSafc — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 16, 2021

.@Jtoppin0 and @dontaieallen11 led us in that first half with eight points apiece. pic.twitter.com/1zNH1wq59r — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 16, 2021

The Wildcats will stay on the road on Wednesday, playing Georgia (8-4) at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

