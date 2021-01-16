Advertisement

Kentucky gets second straight SEC loss, losing to Auburn 66-59

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 3-2 in SEC play, falling to Auburn 66-59.

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 11 points, Jacob Toppin followed with 10 points.

Kentucky led at the half, 25-21. Jacob Toppin and Dontaie Allen both led the Cats in scoring at halftime, with eight points each.

The Wildcats will stay on the road on Wednesday, playing Georgia (8-4) at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

