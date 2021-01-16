Kentucky gets second straight SEC loss, losing to Auburn 66-59
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 3-2 in SEC play, falling to Auburn 66-59.
Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 11 points, Jacob Toppin followed with 10 points.
Kentucky led at the half, 25-21. Jacob Toppin and Dontaie Allen both led the Cats in scoring at halftime, with eight points each.
The Wildcats will stay on the road on Wednesday, playing Georgia (8-4) at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
