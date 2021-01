PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kensley Feltner’s triple-double lifted Lawrence County over Pike Central, 63-28. Feltner had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Lawrence County (5-1) returns to action on Tuesday at Martin County. Pike Central (0-4) travels to Prestonsburg on Saturday in search of its first win of the season.

