Johnson Central, Martin County girls earn 57th District victories

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central and Martin County both move to 2-0 in 57th District play with wins over Magoffin County and Paintsville, respectively.

The Lady Eagles used seven Clara Blair first half threes to open up a 32-point lead on Magoffin County at the half. They cruised to a 66-22 win. Blair finished with 27 points.

Just down the road, Paintsville and Martin County went back and forth with the Lady Cardinals leading by one heading into the fourth quarter. Martin County would pull away in the final frame to win, 53-46.

Johnson Central (4-1) hosts Jenkins on Saturday, while Magoffin County (2-2) travels to Breathitt County on Monday. Paintsville (2-4) heads to Betsy Layne for a 15th Region matchup and Martin County (3-1) hosts Raceland on Saturday.

