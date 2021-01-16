UPDATE: I-75 in Rockcastle County open after car crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 1:53 p.m.: Officials with the Mt. Vernon Fire Department said both north and southbound lanes are back open.

Original Story:

Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department posted on Facebook about a ‘multiple car accident’ in Rockcastle County.

Officials said I-75 at mile marker 62 is closed due to nearly 30 cars involved in the crash.

Just before noon, there were several reports along the section of the interstate just south of Mt. Vernon according to reports from the KYTC.

I -75 closed at the 59 north. Multiple accidents including an ambulance Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Saturday, January 16, 2021

North and southbound lanes are affected. Officials ask that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

2:00 pm Update: I-75 back open both North and South be safe everyone. Use caution as traffic flows return to normal. ... Posted by Laurel County Fire Department on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.