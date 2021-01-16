UPDATE: I-75 in Rockcastle County open after car crash
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 1:53 p.m.: Officials with the Mt. Vernon Fire Department said both north and southbound lanes are back open.
Original Story:
Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department posted on Facebook about a ‘multiple car accident’ in Rockcastle County.
Officials said I-75 at mile marker 62 is closed due to nearly 30 cars involved in the crash.
Just before noon, there were several reports along the section of the interstate just south of Mt. Vernon according to reports from the KYTC.
North and southbound lanes are affected. Officials ask that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.
