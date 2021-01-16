Advertisement

A Tennessee law firm is offering a free divorce for Valentine’s Day

Jan. 16, 2021
(CNN) -For happy couples, Valentine’s Day is an excuse for romance, often celebrated with extravagant dinners and thoughtful gifts.

But on February 14, unhappy couples remember all the reasons they can’t stand each other.

That’s why a Tennessee law firm is giving away free divorce representation to one lucky (unlucky?) client who just can’t wait to say goodbye to a partner.

The Powers Law Firm in Crossville will choose one person seeking a divorce to offer free legal services, including the court filing fees.

“There’s a lot of people that stay married just because they can’t afford it. Divorces are really expensive. Usually, the cost starts from $1,150, and not everyone has that kind of money to drop off the bat,” Timothy Sexton, a paralegal at the law firm, told CNN.

“After we’ve endured the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, a nation divided during election season, some people may have reached their breaking point and they need a way out so we are offering them an opportunity to move on with their lives,” he said.

Only Tennessee residents are eligible. Interested people should email their stories explaining why they want a divorce by February 15 -- the day after Valentine’s Day. The winner will be selected on February 19.

The Powers Law Firm says the divorce must be agreed to by both parties and involve little or no child custody issues. The only cost not covered is a parent education class required for divorces involving minors.

Among those who’ve already applied is a disabled elderly couple separated for 20 years who haven’t been able to afford a divorce due to their limited income, Sexton said.

“We are a tight-knit community here and we don’t like seeing people suffer, so if there’s something we can do to help someone, we want to do it,” he said.

