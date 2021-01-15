Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow chances likely all weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s shaping up to be a messy few days across the mountains, so be ready to see a little bit of everything through early next week.

Today and Tonight

Moisture will move into the region this morning and it will stick around in scattered form all day. It all comes down to the temperature where you are as to what type of precipitation you see. Most of us will likely see rain until tonight when temperatures start to drop. Some of the higher elevations could see a wintry mix or snow this morning or during the day. It’s something we’ll have to keep a close eye on. Highs should top out in the low 40s.

Tonight, we’ll drop below freezing and our rain will change over to snow. There could be some slick spots Saturday morning, so be careful traveling overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Snow chances will continue off and on all weekend. I think our best chances for accumulating snow are on Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will struggle to get above freezing and into the mid-30s both days. If you have snow on the ground, you may stay closer to that freezing mark. Regardless, it’s going to be a cold and dreary January weekend. Lows will be below freezing both nights.

Extended Forecast

Snow showers will linger into early Monday morning for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They should taper off by mid to late morning. It will be a cold day though, with highs near or just above freezing. By the time it’s all said and done, most locations will end up with light accumulations with the highest being in the higher elevations. NOTE: the snow totals map above is for a three-day span, covering Friday through Monday. It won’t all come at one time. Lows will drop into the upper 20s Monday night, so the Tuesday morning drive could be tricky.

We head back into the 40s on Tuesday, but it appears scattered rain chances are now possible. It looks like our next dry day is now Wednesday.

