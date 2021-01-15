Wan’Dale Robinson transfering to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky picked up a huge transfer on Friday as Western Hills star Wan’Dale Robinson announced he was returning to the Bluegrass State.

Robinson was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He was named Kentucky Mr. Football in 2018. Robinson was at one time committed to Kentucky before switching to Scott Frost and Nebraska. In his two years at Nebraska, Robinson had 91 catches for 914 yards. He added 580 yards on the ground and had seven total touchdowns.

Boom don’t get no better than that one. Let’s go BBN. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 15, 2021

In his senior year at Western Hills, Robinson had 1,973 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground and caught 31 passes for 725 yards and 11 touchdowns.

