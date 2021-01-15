Two arrested in Leslie County on drug charges, one handed over to ATF team.

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Thursday, Leslie County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a possible federal arrest warrant in the Smilax Community.

After arriving at the home, Jarod Colwell answered the door, granting permission for police to search the home.

While investigating, police discovered that Deanna Baker was wanted for an arrest.

In the home police discovered drug parphernalia and illegal drugs. They also found over 16 grams of meth, 1 gram of cocaine, 1/2 gram of heroin, 1 ounce of marijuana, suboxone tablets, several suboxone strips, spoon, multiple baggies and digital scales.

Deanna Baker of Hyden was charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth mixture.

Leslie County Sheriff’s Office turned Deanna Baker over to the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms team (ATF).

Jarold Colwell, of Smilax, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance over 2 grams meth, trafficking in a controlled substance less than 4 grams cocaine, possession of a controlled substance meth, possession of a controlled substance heroin, trafficking in marijuana 8oz-5lbs.

Deanna Baker was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. Jarod Colwell was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

