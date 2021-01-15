Advertisement

Terminally ill Vietnam veteran thanked for his service and contribution to the community

Quilts for Valor volunteers dedicate a quilt to Joseph Colquitt who is battling stage four cancer
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every week, Joseph Colquitt volunteers at Fish Hospitality Pantry. Serving food to those in need.

On Thursday, Vicki Watson with Quilts of Valor honored Colquitt with a custom made quilt, in front of other volunteers at the pantry.

The quilt is detailed with two American eagles and the phrase ‘We The People.’

Watson says the quilts she creates are meant to remind Veterans that they are loved.

“I just want them to know that people care and feel at ease when they’re in those quilts. I can feel some joy cause I can put happiness or a smile on a veteran’s face or tears like Mr. Joe just did,” Watson said.

Colquitt says he served two tours in Vietnam, and when traveling back to the United States he and other soldiers did not receive a warm welcome.

“It’s the first time I got something like this because when I got home I was spit on and called a baby burner,” shared Colquitt.

The Marine Veteran says he is currently battling stage four cancer. Although he has good days and bad days.

“I’m dying real slow. I maybe got 6 months, maybe a year. Maybe less,” shared Colquitt.

He hopes to still serve at the food pantry for as long as he can. He is also thankful for the kind gesture from Watson and Quilts of Valor.

“I said, ‘oh man, they didn’t have to do that’. I try to do the best I can for people. I work for this man upstairs that’s who I work for,” says Colquitt.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 total COVID-19 deaths, announces Kroger vaccine partnership
Potential key evidence missing in case against one Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of assault
Police car
Pike County man charged with child sex offenses
Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow chances likely all weekend

Latest News

Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Snow showers continue throughout the weekend
Stolen dirt bike in Laurel County
Police: Public assistance needed to locate stolen motorcycle in Laurel County
More than $4 million in funding going towards new building at EastPark Industrial Center
drug evidence manchester arrest
Man from Somerset arrested on drug charges in Manchester
$1.3 million upgrade coming to the Cumberland water system