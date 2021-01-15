Snow showers continue throughout the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds and snow showers return tonight and stick around for the weekend! Overnight lows will drop near 30. Snow showers look to arrive a little bit later this evening into the early morning hours on Saturday. We shouldn’t see major travel impacts tonight especially with that sunshine we saw this afternoon warming up those roads a little bit.

The Weekend

Snow showers continue throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. It looks like we’ll see widespread snowfall throughout the morning Saturday. We could see those showers become more scattered by the afternoon hours with highs getting into the mid-30s. Even though some of us get slightly above freezing, we will likely continue to see snowfall since other layers of the atmosphere remain below freezing. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s with more widespread snow showers arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning.

I think we see a lot of our travel impacts later Saturday night into Sunday. In-person church services could be canceled so watch out for that. Snow showers become more scattered Sunday with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s. We could see that snow turn into a wintry mix for some, especially by the afternoon hours. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Light snow showers even continue Monday with highs only getting into the mid-30s. That moisture should push out of here and we could possibly see peeks of sunshine by the later evening hours. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.

Models next week are a train wreck. Right now, I think we see a few showers Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll get a rain break Wednesday before our next system arrives Thursday into Friday. Some models have that system as all rain and some have a little bit of a wintry mix. More on that later.

