Kentucky State Capitol, surrounding grounds off-limits as Frankfort prepares for Inauguration Day protests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Capitol and its surrounding grounds will be off-limits to people this weekend ahead of President-elect Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

The FBI says there remains a concern that what happened at the US Capitol last Wednesday could be attempted at some state capitols this weekend.

Governor Beshear says the state is ready for whatever may happen with additional protests heading into the Presidential inauguration.

The governor released this message about the closing Sunday:

While on CNN this morning, Governor Beshear had some strong words for the militia style protestors.

“These are folks who want to bully and want to intimidate. That by a show of force they can get what they want. We are not going to be bullied. I think we have shown that time and time again. We recognize them for what and who they are.”

There have been periodic drive-throughs by the Frankfort security that routinely patrols the grounds in addition to some state troopers patrolling the area.

“It may mean some people in Frankfort are diverted to other routes but we believe it’s an appropriate step,” the governor said. “We appreciate everybody’s understanding and your patriotism.”

Governor Beshear also says he has the commitment and participation of the Kentucky State Police and the National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone.

“To further ensure the safety of everyone both on or around the grounds, and in the neighborhoods, surrounding the capital we will be closing the capitol grounds entirely on Sunday.”

The FBI Louisville Field Office also released a statement on the protests:

Statement by SAC Brown: "We are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public." pic.twitter.com/krk1Hmf4Ug — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 15, 2021

