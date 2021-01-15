Advertisement

Police: Traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, marijuana

Gary Wilson & Evidence (Credit: Pineville Police Department, Bell County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville Police say a man pulled over due to a passenger not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after a search of his car led to the discovery of drugs.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on Tennessee avenue.

Police stopped the driver’s 1988 Honda Accord because the passenger was not wearing their seatbelt before asking the driver for permission to search the car.

Both Heather Davis and Gary Wilson stepped away before Pineville police began to search the car.

Police found a red bag in the back seat with meth inside, along with marijuana in the front pocket.

Police also found $1,336.00 in cash on Gary Wilson. Wilson was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Gary Wilson was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana.

Heather Davis will appear in court for no seat belt, and failure to provide an insurance card.

