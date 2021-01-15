Advertisement

Police: Public assistance needed to locate stolen motorcycle in Laurel County

Stolen dirt bike in Laurel County
Stolen dirt bike in Laurel County(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was stolen on Southard Road, around London, about a week ago. The following flyer with a picture of the motorcycle was posted to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Friday.

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 15, 2021

If you have any information you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600. You can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 total COVID-19 deaths, announces Kroger vaccine partnership
Potential key evidence missing in case against one Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of assault
Police car
Pike County man charged with child sex offenses
Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow chances likely all weekend

Latest News

Most areas will see a dusting to 2" of snow between Friday, January 15th and Monday, January...
Snow showers continue throughout the weekend
More than $4 million in funding going towards new building at EastPark Industrial Center
drug evidence manchester arrest
Man from Somerset arrested on drug charges in Manchester
$1.3 million upgrade coming to the Cumberland water system