Police: Public assistance needed to locate stolen motorcycle in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was stolen on Southard Road, around London, about a week ago. The following flyer with a picture of the motorcycle was posted to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Friday.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600. You can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

