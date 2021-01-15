Police: Public assistance needed in identifying owner of vehicle
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -
The Somerset Police Department needs the public’s help in finding the owner of this vehicle.
If you have any information, please contact the Detective Justin Creech at 606-678-5178 or email justin.creech@somersetpd.com
Or text a tip to 274-637 including SOMERSETPD in the body and hit send, you may remain anonymous as tips are confidential.
