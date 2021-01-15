Police: Public assistance needed in identifying owner of vehicle

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Somerset Police Department needs the public’s help in finding the owner of this vehicle.

identifying owner somerset (Somerset Police Department)

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Justin Creech at 606-678-5178 or email justin.creech@somersetpd.com

Or text a tip to 274-637 including SOMERSETPD in the body and hit send, you may remain anonymous as tips are confidential.

