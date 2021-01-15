Advertisement

Pike County man charged with child sex offenses

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested Thursday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

18-year-old Zachary Luke Conn was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began investigating Conn after discovering that he had been uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was obtained to search a home in Pikeville on Wednesday. Equipment used to commit the crime was taken from the scene to the KSP Forensic Laboratory for examination, where the investigation continues.

Conn is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor, a class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

