More than $4 million in funding going towards new building at EastPark Industrial Center

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday it was announced that the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority will receive the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant of $2 million.

The grant will go towards building a new 65,000 square foot facility at the EastPark Industrial Center.

“This major investment will build upon EastPark Industrial Center’s track record of success and job growth. I was proud to work with local leaders to bring new opportunities to the Ashland community,” said Senator McConnell. “With Congressmen Rogers and Massie, I’m helping promote this region’s workers and the development of its future. I’ll continue working to deliver federal funding for worthy projects to serve Kentucky families and tap into our Commonwealth’s potential.”

Congressman Thomas Massie says he expects this new building to create around 150 new jobs.

“As a member of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, I am pleased to join Senator McConnell and Representative Rogers to announce an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant of $2 million to the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority,” said Congressman Massie. “The ARC grant will support the creation of 150 local jobs. It is a pleasure to work with my colleagues to support a project that will strengthen Northeastern Kentucky’s economy.”

This project was awarded a $1.5 million grant back in December for site preparation for construction.

“We have the best workforce in the country and this location will allow the next business to have a prime operating location just off I-64 in Northeast Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers. “It is always an honor to work with my congressional colleagues, Senator McConnell and Congressman Massie, for projects that cross county and regional lines. What’s good for Eastern Kentucky is good for the entire state.”

In order to bypass bureaucratic red tap local funding was also awarded to help complete the project at the Kentucky Certified Build-Ready Site.

$2,327,000 were provided locally adding up with the federal funding for a $4.3 million investment.

Chairman David Michael of the Northeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority was overjoyed by the announcement.

“Northeast Kentucky is open for businesses. This investment in the EastPark Industrial Center will help create new jobs and opportunities for our community. Senator McConnell, Congressman Rogers, and Congressman Massie are instrumental partners for growth and achievement in our region. We’re grateful for their leadership to help deliver this grant,” said Michael.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.