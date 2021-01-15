Man from Somerset arrested on drug charges in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday night Manchester police stopped a vehicle near the exit ramp of the Hal Rogers parkway.

The driver was found to be 42-year-old Steven Delong of Foxborough Court Rd.

Delong told the officer that his driver’s license expired and that he did not have any proof of insurance.

During the conversation with the driver, police noticed white baggies and a needle on the back floor. After police searched the vehicle they found marijuana and meth inside the plastic bags.

Steven Delong was charged with operating on a suspended license, license to be in possession, possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and improper turning.

