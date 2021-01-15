Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health department across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday and two new deaths Friday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 25. The county also has 20 new cases bringing the total to 2,689 with 304 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 26. The county also reported 44 new cases bringing the total to 4,765.

The Bell County Health Department reported 23 new cases bringing the total to 2,211 with 182 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 15 new cases in the community of Clay County and six new cases within FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,696 with 699 of those active. Jackson County reported five new cases bringing the total to 639 with 190 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 823. There are four new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,092. Leslie County reported four new cases bringing the total to 606. There are 29 new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,326. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the total to 349. Perry County has 21 new cases bringing the total to 1,821. In Wolfe County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 350.

The Knox County Health Department reported 18 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,389 with 296 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,927.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases in Lawrence County bringing the total to 987.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 2,315 with 267 of those active.

