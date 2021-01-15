Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day events canceled... again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second year in a row, Lexington’s large Saint Patrick’s Day celebration has been canceled. But event organizers say there is hope it will be held a few months from now instead.

“We really do intend to be back in 2022,” said Megan Moloney, President of the Bluegrass Irish Society.

Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade garnered the attention of the city for 40 years. What would have been it’s 41st year running, set to happen just days after the state saw its first cases of the coronavirus, was one of the first events canceled in Lexington.

“We’re really still not health wise, in a place where it makes sense to bring people together in crowds,” Moloney said.

Moloney says this year’s parade and festival haven’t been altogether canceled, but rather postponed.

“We’re hoping in September, halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll be at a place where enough people have vaccines, and the virus is more under control that we can maybe get together for a mini festival,” Moloney said.

Not only are the parade and festival steeped in rich, cultural traditions, for Moloney, they’ve also become a family affair.

“My mom actually helped start the very first St. Patrick’s Day parade, so its something I was always involved in,” Moloney said.

It’s a tradition Moloney isn’t giving up on, just rescheduling to a hopefully safer and near future.

The parade and festival have only been canceled one other time, and that was due to severe storms. A date for the new mini festival has not been set yet.

