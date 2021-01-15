Kentucky teen home after battle with MIS-C

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After a 12-day battle with a rare disease linked to COVID-19, a teenager from Boyd County is recovered and now home.

Last week, WSAZ told you about Kaylee Litteral’s hospitalization with MIS-C. Her mom said the 17-year-old was critical, and they were praying for a miracle.

According to the CDC, MIS-C is a rare, but serious condition. It is a multisystem inflammatory syndrome that can impact the the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Kaylee’s lungs were what doctors were most worried about.

The CDC says 1,659 cases of MIS-C have been diagnosed in the U.S. That is just over 300 more than there were last week. They say 26 children have died.

“On the first I started feeling bad,” Kaylee recalled. “Mom was like, ‘Okay we’ll get you covered,’ and then the next day I was getting worse with my fever so she took me to the urgent care.”

From there, Kaylee was hospitalized and put in ICU.

“I’d go in the bathroom and I’d hold onto the rail, and I’d beg God not to take her yet,” Kaylee’s mom April said. “I knew he could. I’ve seen miracles before.”

April says doctors came to her at one point saying they were going to have to intubate Kaylee.

“A nurse told me they were going to let her dad come in and see her before they intubated her. I knew right then that she was dying. Because they weren’t letting anybody in, but they decided to let her daddy come. We prayed and prayed.”

Doctors conducted more tests before making the decision to intubate, and each result was better than the previous.

The experience has been a wake up call for the entire family. They hope others hear their story and it gets parents to listen to their children if they complain about not feeling well.

“It’s unexplainable the emotions I have,” April said. “I have a new outlook. My life is good and I’ll forever be thankful for everybody.”

“I’m glad to be alive,” said Kaylee. “It was a very traumatic experience for me. I’m happy to be home with my family now and spending time with them.”

Kaylee does have to do some physical therapy to get her strength back, and some follow up appointments. She hopes to be able to return to school next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.