Kentucky River Medical Center warns of phone scam

phone scams
phone scams
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River Medical Center (KRMC) and Jackson City Police Department say there is a new phone scam going around.

They say the scammers display the KRMC’s number with a message about Medicare asking for personal information.

Officials say scammers have altered the caller ID number to make it appear as if the call is from Kentucky River Medical Center or an affiliate, adding that KRMC will never ask for payment over the phone and encourages people to never give out money or personal information to strangers over the phone. If you receive a suspicious phone call hang up right away.

