Kentucky football projected to finish second in SEC East

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Practice is still a couple months away, but hype is building around Kentucky’s football team for the 2021 season. Saturday Down South’s Michael Bratton put the Wildcats at No. 2 in the SEC East his preseason predictions.

Here’s are my very early SEC East predictions for the 2021 season heading into spring practice pic.twitter.com/nJCEuRYbzY — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 14, 2021

Kentucky looks to be the most talented and experienced team to get a large number of seniors to return in 2021.



UK offense is a big question but they will be the first SEC team to implement the Sean McVay system.



3 manageable road games (Miss State, South Carolina, Vandy) https://t.co/7p7jaAWada — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 14, 2021

The Wildcats bring back two highly-touted quarterback prospects in Lexington Catholic graduate Beau Allen and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood. They also brought in Somerset graduate Kaiya Sheron. In addition to the quarterback room, Kentucky returns its leading rusher and receiver in Chris Rodriguez and Josh Ali along with adding Liam Coen as the new offensive coordinator from the Los Angeles Rams staff.

