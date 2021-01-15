Advertisement

Kentucky football projected to finish second in SEC East

Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college...
Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Practice is still a couple months away, but hype is building around Kentucky’s football team for the 2021 season. Saturday Down South’s Michael Bratton put the Wildcats at No. 2 in the SEC East his preseason predictions.

The Wildcats bring back two highly-touted quarterback prospects in Lexington Catholic graduate Beau Allen and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood. They also brought in Somerset graduate Kaiya Sheron. In addition to the quarterback room, Kentucky returns its leading rusher and receiver in Chris Rodriguez and Josh Ali along with adding Liam Coen as the new offensive coordinator from the Los Angeles Rams staff.

