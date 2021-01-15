Governor Beshear announces more than 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor announced 3,955 new cases bringing the total case count to 321,270.

491 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 years old or younger. 1,644 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 392 in the ICU. 203 patients remain on a ventilator.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

Beshear reported 19 new deaths in Kentucky bringing the death toll to 3,061.

40,100 people have recovered from the virus. 3,735,920 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate again ticked up slightly to 12.09%.

As of Friday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

