Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Kroger, teachers vaccinated ahead of schedule

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 vaccination distribution is in full swing across the state, Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday, Kentucky is partnering with Kroger help speed up the process.

“This is all about team Kentucky delivering on an ambitious life saving project,” said Jim Gray, Director of the Vaccine Distribution Project.

Early on in the pandemic, the state partnered with Kroger to make COVID-19 testing more available to the public. The governor hopes this will do the same with the vaccine.

“Everything changed with our partnership with Kroger. They took us from wondering when we would be able to test anybody who wanted a test and made it a reality,” said Governor Beshear.

Kroger will setup regional drive-thru vaccine centers across the state opening the week of February 1. The centers will vaccinate people through Phase 1c.

“This is going to take some time and our system relies on the speed of the vaccine manufactures and releases from the federal government,” said Gray.

For a break down of who is eligible to receive the vaccine in the phases, click here.

Beshear said the locations of the sites and details about how to set up an appointment will be announced within the next several weeks.

“There’s a lot of logistical issues with sending small amounts of vaccines out to a number of clinics and providers and so the state is adopting the strategy of having large vaccination centers,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department.

The state is creating a website and phone hotline for people to schedule an appointment and answer any questions people may have. That is expected to be available January 28.

The governor also gave an update on teacher vaccinations. In the original vaccination plan, K-12 teachers were told they would begin to be vaccinated February 1. The governor now expects the first round of doses be complete by the first week of February.

“Protecting that group is really going to help us to be able to service our children better to get schools back in session and continuing on,” said Lockard.

Lockard says in the Kentucky River District there are about 1,760 educators and related staff eligible for vaccination.

“I appreciate that they’re wanting this protection and they’re believing in the vaccine so I think we’re going to see a good uptake of our education personnel that get vaccinated here as soon as it’s available,” said Lockard.

Lockard did tell WYMT this region has a good network and partners with caregivers such as Primary Care and MCHC who are helping with the vaccinations.

“It gives me a lot of hope that we’re a little ahead of schedule and again we’re just waiting for the vaccine. You give us the vaccine we’ll get it administered,” said Lockard.

The governor says there have been 172,537 total doses administered in Kentucky.

