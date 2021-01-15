Advertisement

Clay County’s Connor Robinson opens the season with 46-point performance

Connor Robinson Clay County
Connor Robinson Clay County(Photo: Twitter (@connor6robinson))
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple Mountain athletes have started the high school basketball season off hot. After a quarantine period to start the season, Clay County’s Connor Robinson joined the fray with 46 points in an 81-69 win over Leslie County on opening night.

Robinson, a player who will be considered for 13th Region Player of the Year, will get another chance to put up big numbers on Friday night when Clay County hosts Corbin in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 total COVID-19 deaths, announces Kroger vaccine partnership
Potential key evidence missing in case against one Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of assault
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
What to do when the stimulus check does not arrive
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday

Latest News

Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college...
Kentucky football projected to finish second in SEC East
Harlan High School
Boys 13th Region All ‘A’ final postponed due to COVID-19 case for Harlan
Nik Scalzo, left, and Kolbe Langhi sign posters during Kentucky football&amp;rsquo;s Fan Day at...
Nik Scalzo withdraws name from transfer portal, will return to Kentucky
Jay Cobb named new football coach for the Trinity Shamrocks
Jay Cobb named football coach at Trinity