Clay County’s Connor Robinson opens the season with 46-point performance

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple Mountain athletes have started the high school basketball season off hot. After a quarantine period to start the season, Clay County’s Connor Robinson joined the fray with 46 points in an 81-69 win over Leslie County on opening night.

My boy @connor6robinson with a easy 46 tonight😤 NBD. Tigers Starting out the season with a W #CDC #TigerNation — Adam Carnahan (@AdamCarnahan) January 15, 2021

Robinson, a player who will be considered for 13th Region Player of the Year, will get another chance to put up big numbers on Friday night when Clay County hosts Corbin in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

