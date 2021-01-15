Advertisement

Brian Dean to serve as interim superintendent of Lee County, Virginia Schools

Brian Dean takes over as interim superintendent of Lee County, Va. Schools on Friday.
Brian Dean takes over as interim superintendent of Lee County, Va. Schools on Friday.
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021
JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Brian Dean will serve as the interim superintendent of Lee County Public Schools.

Dean, who is currently the assistant superintendent, will assume the new role on Friday.

This comes after the school board did not renew its contract with superintendent Brian Austin.

In an email to CBS affiliate WJHL, Austin said that he believes “Dean and his incoming team will continue to be ‘Committed to Excellence’ as is the LCPS motto.”

