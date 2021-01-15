Boys 13th Region All ‘A’ final postponed due to COVID-19 case for Harlan
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball fans will have to wait to see who will represent the 13th Region in the Boys All ‘A’ state tournament in February. Two days after its 66-61 win over Lynn Camp, Harlan was notified on Thursday that a member of its team tested positive.
As stated in the post, the game between Harlan and Barbourville will be made up at a later date. The Green Dragons will go into a quarantine period.
