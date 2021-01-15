Boys 13th Region All ‘A’ final postponed due to COVID-19 case for Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball fans will have to wait to see who will represent the 13th Region in the Boys All ‘A’ state tournament in February. Two days after its 66-61 win over Lynn Camp, Harlan was notified on Thursday that a member of its team tested positive.

Today, January 14th, 2021 Harlan High School was notified that a member of the Harlan High School Boys basketball team... Posted by Harlan Independent Schools on Thursday, January 14, 2021

As stated in the post, the game between Harlan and Barbourville will be made up at a later date. The Green Dragons will go into a quarantine period.

