4th grader collects Valentines Day cards for local nursing home

Valentines Day Cards
Valentines Day Cards(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 4th-grader Ava Gabbard is looking to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by delivering Valentine’s Day cards to the Hazard Nursing Home residents.

“What I’m going to do this Valentine’s Day I’m going to be doing a Valentine’s Day card drive for the residents at Hazard nursing home,” said Gabbard. “I talked to the nurse there and they said they loved homemade cards so I’m hoping to get homemade cards.”

Now, she is reaching out to the community for help to ensure there is a card for everyone who lives at the facility.

“I want to try to get our whole community to try to do this to pitch in and help,” said Gabbard. “We are trying to make them feel loved and cared for and know that they been thought of. So even if you don’t have a lot of money like you can still do it and little kids can do it and everything.”

The idea hits home for Ava’s family. Her grandmother was once a resident at the nursing home.

“My Mimi used to live at the nursing home so it was a very special place for her and she had a lot of friends there,” said Gabbard. “My poppy and my pop-pop were really generous and all that and we want to keep that going.”

The cards have already started to roll in and all it takes to help out is a piece of paper and pen.

“So they don’t know about it yet I don’t think they do and I’m hoping they will be surprised and know that they are loved. "

There are two locations you can drop-off cards: Kentucky Farm Bureau in Hazard and Circle T restaurant.

Cards can also be mailed to 318 Morton Blvd. Hazard, Ky 41701.

Ava will be collecting cards until February 10th.

If they end up with additional cards, they will deliver those to the Veterans Center in Hazard.

