3rd annual WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo kicks off

CORBIN Ky. (WYMT) - The 3rd annual WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo is kicking off right now at the Corbin Arena.

It will be open all weekend to give you a look at what is being offered.

All CDC guidelines are being followed. In past years, people just mingled around but this year there is a one-way system to help with social distancing.

There are more than 40 vendors set up around the arena offering boats, bait, tackle, and everything fishing. This event is for the whole family with food and shopping also available.

Guest speakers and seminars will be offered Friday evening at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

There is also a rumor that paw patrol might be there for the kids!

John Myers, Co-owner of Backwater Outfitters says they have been here all every year and that it’s like a reunion to see people that come to the expo each year.

“We’ve had a good experience. The crowds have been really good. The crowds have been receptive and it’s a buying crowd. It’s important to all of us as merchants to have a buying crowd and they have they came they bought and they went away happy and that’s what we want to see everybody’s happy everybody’s just circulating around,” said Myers. “There’s a lot of people that we only see once a year at the shows you know we do shows all year long but this is the closest that we have to eastern Kentucky.”

Myers says when the pandemic hit he went into a panic mode not knowing how they would make it through, “It fell off really bad for the first two weeks and we truly didn’t not know which way to turn but all at once it just exploded and here came the fisherman and here came the dads with their kids that just wanted to get outside because they could social distance outside.”

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel says outdoor activities exploded this summer as people were encouraged not to travel, but discover their own back yard.

“A lot of people have kind of turned to some homesteading activities and self-sustaining, sustainability, growing gardens you known getting back to their roots you know fishing is kind of part of that plus it’s a great opportunity to relax.”

While the Fishing Expo is preparing people for another summer of outdoor activities, there are some booths for the non-fishing enthusiasts such as Sugar Mountain Trading Company.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.