33 pounds of Viagra seized by customs in Cincinnati

Customs agents in Cincinnati said they seized more than 10,000 pills of Viagra, which they believe came from the Middle East with potential ties to Hong Kong and China.
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WVLT/WXIX) - Customs agents in Cincinnati said they seized more than 10,000 pills of viagra, which they believe came from the Middle East with potential ties to Hong Kong and China.

According to the Cincinnati Customs and Border Protections, officers seized 33.5 pounds, approximately 10,340 pills, of Viagra in two shipments set to go to a person in New York.

WXIX reported that agents said, if genuine, the pills would have an estimated manufacturer’s retail price of about $238,050.

The bottle labels stated they were made in the U.S., but officials said the claims are suspect, as they were imported from the Middle East.

“Our officers and specialists are exceptional at anticipating and identifying illicit shipments of controlled medications, and they are entrusted with enforcing hundreds of laws for other government agencies,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “We work to maintain our interagency ties to ensure a strong border with secure and compliant cross-border trade.”

Officers said prescription medications manufactured in non-regulated foreign companies often contain dangerous or ineffective materials.

