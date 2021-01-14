Woman gives birth moments before being put on ventilator with COVID-19

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is enduring serious problems when they should be celebrating new life.

23-year-old Taylor Kern of Mt. Washington was nearly nine months pregnant when she found out she had COVID-19. As a soon-to-be mother, her parents told WAVE 3 News she knew what she had to do for sake of her baby’s life.

“She knew it was the best thing, albeit scary as hell, the best thing for Orion, then for herself,” Mark Kern, her father, said.

They said Taylor Kern agreed to an emergency C-section at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, and shortly thereafter, doctors sedated her and put her on a ventilator. Her son Orion would be born without feeling his mother’s tenderness and warmth.

“She has yet to hold her baby in her arms,” Mark Kern said.

Doctors told the Kerns that once the baby was born, Taylor Kern would have more treatment options. She was moved from Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Jewish Hospital Rudd Heart and Lung Center.

However, it quickly turned into an eerily reminiscent situation for the family. Her father said when Taylor Kern got to the emergency room, she was in the same spot her brother has been months before, leaving her parents to relive a nightmare.

“To hear that it has happened again,” Mark Kern said with tears in his eyes. “This is the same thing that happened to our son. On the table, his heart stopped. It’s unreal that this could happen again.”

The Kerns explained that their son, Brandon Kerns, had health problems and was placed on an ECMO machine eight months ago to treat his heart and lungs. He didn’t make it, but his organs did, and they helped save three lives.

The parents said that their independent and sometimes stubborn daughter is not going anywhere, however, since doctors have her heart ticking again and her lungs working.

Taylor Kerns spent nine days on an ECMO machine. On Monday, she got off. Tuesday, she was transferred to another unit to continue her recovery.

“We’re watching a miracle; she’s getting better every day,” her parents said.

The Kerns said they will patiently wait for the day their daughter will be reunited with her family, the love of her life Derrick, and will get to hold her baby boy.

