Advertisement

Woman gives birth moments before being put on ventilator with COVID-19

A Louisville family is enduring serious problems when they should be
A Louisville family is enduring serious problems when they should be(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is enduring serious problems when they should be celebrating new life.

23-year-old Taylor Kern of Mt. Washington was nearly nine months pregnant when she found out she had COVID-19. As a soon-to-be mother, her parents told WAVE 3 News she knew what she had to do for sake of her baby’s life.

“She knew it was the best thing, albeit scary as hell, the best thing for Orion, then for herself,” Mark Kern, her father, said.

They said Taylor Kern agreed to an emergency C-section at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, and shortly thereafter, doctors sedated her and put her on a ventilator. Her son Orion would be born without feeling his mother’s tenderness and warmth.

“She has yet to hold her baby in her arms,” Mark Kern said.

Doctors told the Kerns that once the baby was born, Taylor Kern would have more treatment options. She was moved from Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Jewish Hospital Rudd Heart and Lung Center.

However, it quickly turned into an eerily reminiscent situation for the family. Her father said when Taylor Kern got to the emergency room, she was in the same spot her brother has been months before, leaving her parents to relive a nightmare.

“To hear that it has happened again,” Mark Kern said with tears in his eyes. “This is the same thing that happened to our son. On the table, his heart stopped. It’s unreal that this could happen again.”

The Kerns explained that their son, Brandon Kerns, had health problems and was placed on an ECMO machine eight months ago to treat his heart and lungs. He didn’t make it, but his organs did, and they helped save three lives.

The parents said that their independent and sometimes stubborn daughter is not going anywhere, however, since doctors have her heart ticking again and her lungs working.

Taylor Kerns spent nine days on an ECMO machine. On Monday, she got off. Tuesday, she was transferred to another unit to continue her recovery.

“We’re watching a miracle; she’s getting better every day,” her parents said.

The Kerns said they will patiently wait for the day their daughter will be reunited with her family, the love of her life Derrick, and will get to hold her baby boy.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers final State of the Commonwealth address
Schools and coronavirus.
Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.