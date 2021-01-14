VDH: Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in SWVA Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning, which included six deaths in the counties WYMT covers.

Four new deaths were reported in Wise County. Officials reported one death each in Buchanan County and the City of Norton.

The report from VDH shows two people from the City of Norton and one person from Buchanan, Dickenson and Lee County are now in the hospital from complications from the virus. 61 new cases were reported.

Here are the latest numbers from Lee, Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan County along with the City of Norton:

Buchanan County – 988 cases / 71 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 767 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 1,846 cases / 80 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (21 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 214 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (4 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,448 cases / 125 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (20 new cases/ 4 new deaths)

Statewide, VDH reported 343,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 417,839.

VDH reports there have been 4,952 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.