UK begins required COVID-19 testing for students returning to campus for spring semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is preparing for the spring semester and university officials say that many COVID-19 protocols will stay the same from last semester.

For starters, students returning to campus need to get tested. UK officials say those tests need to be taken some time between now and the end of the month.

They’re also going to continue certain things like wastewater testing at residence halls during this upcoming semester, as well as testing subgroups of students if they see the potential for spread start to rise.

All this testing will be at no cost to the student. You just need to bring your ID with you.

The testing is also going to be extended out to faculty and staff as well.

The sun is rising here at Kroger Field and there’s already a number of people who came out to get a COVID19 test. UK officials are saying students need to get a test before the end of the month if they’ll be on campus this semester. I’ll have more on this later today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/cQ8erFdZge — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 14, 2021

The university is looking at ways to continue testing through the semester and come up with a vaccination plan when those vaccines become available.

There are three places you can get a test. The first is out at Kroger Field in the Blue Lot. The second is inside K-Lair which is in Haggin Hall, and the third is inside the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center.

