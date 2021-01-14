Advertisement

Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd

By Brandon Robinson and WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WYMT/WJHL) - Officials with two school districts in Southwest Virginia announced their students will continue virtual learning a little longer on Wednesday.

In Lee County, Division Superintendent Brian Austin says the tentative plan is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, January 25th. The school board will meet Thursday night and could discuss the extension of virtual learning, which is already scheduled until Friday, January 22nd.

In Buchanan County, Division Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts released a news release on the district’s Facebook page plan to continue virtual learning through January 22nd.

The release states starting on the 25th, students will participate in in-person learning Monday-Thursday with Friday reserved as a virtual learning day. Students who started online learning before November 23rd, 2020 will continue to stay virtual until January 29th.

District employees in Buchanan County will receive the first COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday.

