Three arrested after drug warrant is served in Leslie County

Christopher & Randeana France, James Perkins
Christopher & Randeana France, James Perkins(Leslie County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Leslie County Deputies arrested three people on drug charges.

Police arrived at the Wooton Community in Leslie County to serve a warrant. When deputies arrived they noticed a man at the back of the home. Police found marijuana and a handgun located through the opening of the door.

Christopher France shut the door, trying to destroy evidence, attempting to flush illegal substances.

Police removed France from the home, as they executed the search warrant.

During the search police K9 Bolt, found 13 grams of meth, 8 grams of heroin, 5 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, 20 ounces of marijuana, pills, scales, baggies, syringes, glass pipes, and cash.

Christopher France was charged with tampering with physical evidence and multiple accounts of trafficking in a controlled substance - meth, heroin, marijuana, and an unspecified drug. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Inside of the home was Randeana France, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance - meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Perkins was also in the home and he was served with two active warrants from Madison County.

All three people were taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

