The Kentucky Fishing Expo is set to kick off for the third year Friday

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Vendors were setting up and getting ready Thursday, preparing for the third annual Kentucky Fishing Expo, which is set to kick off Friday at the Corbin Arena.

“Opportunity for local tackle vendors, local tackle stores and not only local people but regional people to come in, set up displays, sell baits, sell rods, reels, guide trips,” said Pittsburgh Marine Owner David Oliver.

Presented by Pittsburg Marine, the fishing expo welcomes families. More more than 40 vendors, daily seminars and guest speakers will be present throughout the three day event.

“Families are realizing that this is an opportunity to get out and be together … there’s all kinds of things you can run into at the Kentucky Fishing Expo…you might even run into Paw Patrol,” he said.

The Expo invites people who may not consider themselves an outdoor enthusiast, to come and learn about fishing.

“There’s a lot of interest in the outdoors right now, so this is an opportunity for folks who maybe don’t get out in the outdoors a lot, to come and see more about fishing,” he said.

As for COVID-19 concerns, General Manager of the Corbin Arena Kristina Balla said plans are in place to keep everyone safe.

“We are following all the COVID guidelines, so you know if you’re coming to the event, make sure you check out all the state guidelines that are being put out by the governor at the time,” she said.

As the Expo kicks off for a third year, Oliver says the hope is to make the expo an annual event.

“The arena is big enough so we can really, really put a major league show. This is the third year and as the old saying goes, you got crawl before you can walk,” he said.

Continuing a tradition, even during uncertain times. More people are expected this year…than the previous two years.

The Expo starts Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is continues through the weekend. On Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

