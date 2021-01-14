Advertisement

The effects of COVID-19 in the Morgan County prison facility

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Reported by the Lexington Herald, more than half of the 1,507 inmates have COVID-19 at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County.

728 of the 1,507 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, along with 80 staff members.

No deaths have been reported.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb believes the outbreak began in the middle of December.

Kentucky State Prisons are finding various ways to quarantine inmates who tests positive for COVID-19, placing inmates that test negative in separate housing units from the inmates who test positive.

The Morgan County prison facility will not allow any visitors as they conduct mass testing and inmate housing segregation.

“And as we’ve done with our other facilities, we are closely monitoring the situation and working closely with the Department for Public Health to ensure that proper protocols are being followed,” said Lamb.

This is the first outbreak at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

The Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex isn’t the only prison facility to have a recent outbreak. Mass outbreaks occurred at the Oldham County, Luther Luckett Correctional Complex where 322 inmates and 16 prison employees were infected and at the Roederer Correctional Complex there were 336 inmates to test positive and 21 prison employees.

In Kentucky, there are a total of 5,591 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 747 Kentucky state prison employees. 16 inmates have died in Kentucky federal prisons due to complications with COVID-19.

