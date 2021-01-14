Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill proposing a Dolly Parton statue to be installed at the State Capitol.

”She’s charitable, she’s decent, she’s compassionate, she’s non-judgmental and we need leaders like that in America now,” said State Representative of the 41st District John Mark Windle.

According to the bill, the statue will be installed to recognize Dolly for all that she has contributed to this state.

”We need to export goodness to the rest of the country and she is the perfect example of that,” said Windle. ”We are getting away from the basic values of human decency of loving one another and she exemplifies that and we should recognize those people that live a life by example.”

The bill is asking for a Dolly Parton fund to be created. According to the bill, the fund is for the design, construction, and installation of the statue. The fund is to be financed by gifts, grants, and other donations received by the state for the fund from non-state sources.

”Because she, not single-handedly, but she is a big part of why country music which was founded in east Tennessee as far as I’m concerned, and Knoxville in particular and she’s the reason why it’s so popular around the world, at least part of the reason because people love her and she speaks to peoples hearts,” added Windle.

The bill proposes any money remaining in Dolly Parton fund must remain and be expended for the upkeep and maintenance of the statue.

