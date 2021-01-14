Advertisement

Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol

Bill proposed to create Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill proposing a Dolly Parton statue to be installed at the State Capitol.

”She’s charitable, she’s decent, she’s compassionate, she’s non-judgmental and we need leaders like that in America now,” said State Representative of the 41st District John Mark Windle.

According to the bill, the statue will be installed to recognize Dolly for all that she has contributed to this state.

”We need to export goodness to the rest of the country and she is the perfect example of that,” said Windle. ”We are getting away from the basic values of human decency of loving one another and she exemplifies that and we should recognize those people that live a life by example.”

The bill is asking for a Dolly Parton fund to be created. According to the bill, the fund is for the design, construction, and installation of the statue. The fund is to be financed by gifts, grants, and other donations received by the state for the fund from non-state sources.

”Because she, not single-handedly, but she is a big part of why country music which was founded in east Tennessee as far as I’m concerned, and Knoxville in particular and she’s the reason why it’s so popular around the world, at least part of the reason because people love her and she speaks to peoples hearts,” added Windle.

The bill proposes any money remaining in Dolly Parton fund must remain and be expended for the upkeep and maintenance of the statue.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers final State of the Commonwealth address
Schools and coronavirus.
Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.