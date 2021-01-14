Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more fairly nice day. That’s what is on the way for us before winter makes a big return. Soak in the sunshine. It will be a few days before you see it again.

Today and Tonight

After another frosty and cold morning, the sun will warm us up to around 50 this afternoon. Some spots may even get a degree or two above that. The clouds will start to increase late this afternoon and turn mostly cloudy overnight.

What you see overnight and early Friday all depends on the temperature where you live. I think most of us will stay rain, but we’ll be close to the transition zone and some of the higher elevations may be cold enough to squeeze out some snow. Right now, I’m going 36 for the overnight low. We’ll have to watch this one.

Extended Forecast

The Friday morning commute looks messy. As mentioned above, the best chances for precipitation will be early, but scattered chances will be around throughout the day. It will turn to all rain during the day as highs climb into the low 40s. They start to drop quickly after dark and that rain will change back over to snow as we drop into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Scattered snow showers or flurries will be around from Saturday all the way through Monday. I think Saturday is the best day to see consistent chances. Unless something major changes, I think most locations will have light accumulations in that three-day span. Some higher elevations could end up with several inches during the same time frame. We are still trying to pin down totals, so stay tuned for more on that.

Models are trying to take highs into the mid to upper 30s, but I think that’s dependent on if you have snow on the ground where you live. If you do, it’s more likely to be low to mid-30s. Lows will be around 30 all three nights.

Skies will try to clear Monday evening and we look to see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as highs return to the 40s.

