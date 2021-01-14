Advertisement

Post Malone donates 10,000 Crocs to frontline workers

The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the comfy shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across...
The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the comfy shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across the country.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some hardworking frontline workers will soon receive a free pair of rapper Post Malone’s new Crocs.

The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the comfy shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across the country.

Musicians On Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients in healthcare facilities, made the announcement.

The new Crocs were released last month. They sold out in less than an hour.

Musicians On Call says the Crocs will be an early Valentine’s Day gift for frontline workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 total COVID-19 deaths, announces Kroger vaccine partnership
Potential key evidence missing in case against one Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of assault
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
What to do when the stimulus check does not arrive
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Kroger, teachers vaccinated ahead of...
Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Kroger, teachers vaccinated ahead of schedule 11 p.m.